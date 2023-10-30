Singapore and Indonesia Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment Linkage

Singapore and Indonesia have launched a cross-border QR code payment linkage, allowing customers of participating financial institutions in both countries to make retail payments by scanning QR codes. Additionally, Singapore's PayNow and Malaysia's DuitNow have launched a real-time payment systems linkage, enabling instant and secure person-to-person funds transfers and remittances between the two countries.

