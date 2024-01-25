Singapore and China to implement 30-day visa-free arrangement

The agreement will allow ordinary passport holders from Singapore and China to enter each other’s country without the need for a visa, and for a stay of up to 30 days. SINGAPORE – Singapore and China will kick off their mutual 30-day visa-free arrangement on Feb 9, in time for the Chinese New Year holidays.

The agreement, signed on Jan 25 by officials from both sides, will allow ordinary passport holders from Singapore and China to enter each other’s country without the need for a visa, and for a stay of up to 30 days.when Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was in China for an annual top-level meeting between the two governments on cooperation and joint projects.Currently, Singaporeans can visit China for up to 15 days visa-free, while Chinese ordinary passport holders have to apply for a visa to enter Singapore. There will be no refund of processing fees for those who had earlier submitted visa applications, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a statement on Jan 25 announcing the start date of the visa-exemption arrangemen





