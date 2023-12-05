Singapore Aims to Triple AI Workforce with New Strategy

The goal to increase the number of artificial intelligence (AI) practitioners in Singapore to 15,000 can be achieved quickly, thanks in part to the growing number of AI courses in universities here and reskilling programs, said experts. Most of the new faces are likely to be trained locally to build tools using existing AI models, they added, while existing tech employees from other fields, like metaverse technologies, can also contribute to the pool by reskilling.
As part of the new plan – dubbed National AI Strategy 2.0: AI for the Public Good for Singapore and the World – Singapore aims to triple its AI workforce by training locals and hiring from overseas. The group includes data and machine-learning scientists and engineers who are the backbone of translating AI into real-world apps, said Mr Wong, who is also Minister for Finance. Singapore has made strides in AI to put its name on the map. Today, it is home to at least 1,100 tech-related start-ups, said Mr Won
