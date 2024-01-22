SimplyGo timeline: How it came about and why the change of mind on Ez-Link, Nets FlashPay card replacement

The move to discontinue the Nets FlashPay card and some adult Ez-Link cards for use on buses and trains was announced on Jan 9. But the transition has not gone smoothly, with a public outcry over the decision and commuters facing difficulty upgrading their cards. On March 7, 2019, LTA revealed that it would launch SimplyGo, starting with Mastercard in April. The ABT pilot, introduced in 2017, allowed commuters to travel with contactless payment instead of having a separate fare card.

SimplyGo allowed commuters to use contactless bank cards on public transport, and also allowed commuters to keep track of their travel expenditure and history by registering for an account on the TransitLink SimplyGo Portal, said LTA in its press release. "SimplyGo widens the range of payment options available to commuters.





Phasing out of Nets FlashPay and Ez-link adult cards in SingaporePublic transport fare cards in Singapore will switch fully to the SimplyGo system for adult cardholders from June 1. Ez-link adult cards not upgraded to SimplyGo and Nets FlashPay cards not exchanged for a Nets prepaid card can no longer be used to pay for fares. SimplyGo was introduced in 2019 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to offer a range of digital ticketing and e-payment options for transit.

Singapore's LTA launches SimplyGo for contactless payment on public transportThe Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore has launched SimplyGo, a new system that allows commuters to use contactless bank cards for payment on public transport. The move comes after the discontinuation of the NETS FlashPay card and some adult EZ-Link cards, which has faced public outcry and difficulties for commuters.

Displaying fares, deductions at gantries under SimplyGo possible but 'will lead to longer queues': LTAIt is technically possible for the SimplyGo system to display commuters' card balance and deduction information at gantries, but it would slow down the entry and exit for commuters, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jan 12).

SimplyGo Ez-link woes — why contactless card payments haven't taken off in S'pore as they have elsewhereLooking at the public outcry over the SimplyGo Ez-link transit card this week, one can easily forget what’s been ailing Singapore’s contactless card payments market over the years and overlook the many missed opportunities. While the far-sighted impetus to introduce certain new technologies is understandable, their implementation has sometimes left users feeling confused, inconvenienced and let down

