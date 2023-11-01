Shopify merchants seek AI boost for key sales decisions

Shopify provides software and services to online sellers. It also provides apps for merchants to sell directly on marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, which are also building out AI additions for merchants.

Analysts expect sales of Shopify's merchant products, which includes Shopify Magic, to increase 21 per cent to $1.2 billion compared to last year, the first deceleration in four quarters. Michael Morton, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, said he wants Shopify to map out its plan to gain more enterprise customers like Meta and boots-maker Hunter, but does not believe the e-commerce platform's AI tools will be a near-term selling point in grabbing larger clients.

The Ottawa-based company in April raised prices for its monthly subscriptions. Shopify's subscriptions include Shopify Magic at no additional charge. Generative AI is going to be a"tougher sell" for merchants who are seeing their business hit by slowing demand and are less willing to experiment, said Angelo Zino, an analyst at CFRA Research.

