Shooters turn Asiad disappointment into silver medal at Asian Championships

(From left) Singapore shooters Fernel Tan, Martina Veloso and Natanya Tan won a silver medal in the 10m air rifle women's team event.At the Hangzhou Asian Games less than a month ago, Martina Veloso and Fernel Tan were part of Singapore’s 10m air rifle women’s team which came within a whisker of winning a bronze medal, only to fall short by just 3.1 points as Mongolia finished third.

On Friday, at the ongoing Asian shooting championships in Changwon, South Korea, the duo turned disappointment into jubilation as they clinched a team silver, along with Natanya Tan.Veloso (627.1), Fernel ( 630.0 – a personal best) and Natanya (629.7) combined for 1886.8 points, which put them just behind China’s Hangzhou Asian Games gold-medal winning trio of Han Jiayu, Wang Zhilin and Huang Yuting (1890.7).

Speaking to The Straits Times from South Korea, Fernel said they were proud of their achievement especially after the disappointment of coming close to a podium finish at the Asiad. Fernel, 21, said: “We are really proud of it. Coming from the Asian Games, certainly there was disappointment. To be very honest, we didn’t expect to even medal this time around. headtopics.com

“I think I did pretty well because I didn’t start off quite well so I was quite worried that I might not finish it decently, but I’m very happy that I managed to trust my processes, trust myself and managed to execute what I wanted to do.”She said: “It was a joyful moment for all of us. We jokingly told her this was ISSF’s (International Shooting Sport Federation) birthday present.”

Reflecting on the silver medal, Veloso said: “We are quite happy with it because we beat the big countries like India and South Korea. So to finish second right behind China, because they’re the major powerhouse in shooting is a very big feat.” headtopics.com

Birthday celebrations will have to wait for the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who has other events ahead in the Oct 22-Nov 2 competition. She will compete in the mixed team 10m air rifle on Saturday, the women’s 50m air rifle prone on Sunday and the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions next Tuesday.

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesThis is his second medal in China, after he clinched silver in the men’s S7 400m freestyle on Tuesday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's second gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesSINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong doubled his – and Singapore's – gold medal tally at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Friday (Oct 27) as he defended his men's 50m freestyle S7 title. The fastest qualifier in the heats earlier on Friday, Toh clocked a time of 28. Read more ⮕

Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins two golds in a day at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesToh Wei Soong now has three golds at this year's Asian Para Games. Read more ⮕

Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesSINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong won Singapore's first gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Thursday (Oct 26). Toh put in a dominant performance to finish the men's 100m backstroke S7 final in first place with a time of 1:14.99, setting a new Games record. Read more ⮕

Asian shares track US futures higher, bonds hold gainsSYDNEY : Asian shares tracked Wall Street futures higher on Friday as Amazon provided some welcome earnings relief, while bonds were able to sustain a rally amid signs U.S. inflation was easing.All eyes were on U.S. data later in the session that may show core inflation growing 0. Read more ⮕

West should understand India’s concerns over Sikh separatism: Experts on Asian InsiderIndia has long been annoyed that militant separatists are tolerated in Canada. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕