'Shoot me, shoot me!' 2 Singaporeans in their 20s nabbed following murder of 25-year-old man in JB; asks media to take more photos

The incident happened on Friday (Oct 27) at 3.41am, said Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat.Stab marks were reportedly found on victim's chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder and back, as well as on his fingers and cheeks.Raub added that police had located the car that they suspects were travelling in.

The car subsequently crashed into two other vehicles and the front gate of Istana Besar, which is the royal palace of the Sultan of Johor. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act, reported The Star.Xie was reportedly attacked and stabbed nine times outside a KTV nightclub. He fled but collapsed and died outside a shophouse unit across the road.

The elder Xie described his son as being fillial, sharing that Xie had arranged to take him out for dinner on his birthday just last week. Xie's mother also described her son as a respectful person. Posting on Facebook, she wrote: "Despite how much we can't let go, I hope you'll go in peace."The three suspects were seen handcuffed as they were brought to court at 9am on Saturday, Shin Min Daily reported. headtopics.com

Commuters call for smoother clearance, better facilities at Johor Bahru’s Causeway checkpointThey want more autogate lanes and toilets that are more accessible for children and the elderly. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Two Singaporean men among three arrested for murder in Johor BahruStab marks were found on the victim’s chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder and back. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Snap Insight: How will the Johor sultan serve Malaysia as its next king?The current king has steered Malaysia through political instability. The next king, Sultan Ibrahim of Johor, can be a beacon of stability the country needs, says James Chin, Asian Studies professor at the University of Tasmania. Read more ⮕

Malaysia Sultans elect Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as next KingKUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s royal families elected the powerful and outspoken Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar from the southern state of Johor to be the country’s next King. The King plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but the monarchy has become more influential... Read more ⮕

Malaysia’s sultans elect Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as next kingMalaysia has a system in which the heads of its nine royal families take turns to be monarch. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

TikTok rejects Malaysian accusation it blocks pro-Palestinian contentKUALA LUMPUR — Social media platform TikTok said on Friday (Oct 27) accusations by the Malaysian government that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content were 'unfounded'. Read more ⮕