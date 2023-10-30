‘Shocking that someone tased us’: 2 cops injured with stun device, suspect faces 13 charges

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly injured two Traffic Police officers with a stun device while trying to evade arrest on Sunday, resulting in one of the officers being sent to hospital.He was hauled to court on Monday and handed a total of 13 charges.

According to court documents, Muhammed Firdaus had allegedly used the stun device on the back of one officer four times within a span of 10 minutes and, later, on another officer’s finger and shin.Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 32, suffered back injuries and numbness in his lower limbs and was taken to hospital. He was discharged and given four days of medical leave.Both officers did not sustain permanent injuries.

The officers signalled the male driver to pull over, but he stopped on the second lane of the three-lane road instead. As his car was obstructing traffic, the officers told him to move it to the side of the road for further checks.

Suddenly, he dashed out of his vehicle and fled, clutching his belongings, including a black object that resembled the handle of a weapon.During a struggle between the man and the officers, a samurai sword with a black handle dropped onto the floor.The black, rectangular stun device resembled a flashlight and emitted electricity from two prongs.Describing the attack, Sgt Afiq said: “It was just shocking that someone had tased us.

Despite their injuries, the officers managed to subdue and arrest the man with the help of Pte Akbar.They also said that controlled drugs, including 236g of Ice, 11g of heroin, as well as Ecstasy and other drugs, were found on the suspect.

Private Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Mohamed Sultan (right), a full-time Singapore Civil Defence Force national serviceman, receiving the Public Spiritedness Award from Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang on Oct 30, 2023, for helping to detain the suspect. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI