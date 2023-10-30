‘Shocking that someone tased us’: 2 cops injured by drug suspect with stun device near Jalan Sultan

A man allegedly injured two Traffic Police officers with a stun device while evading arrest on Sunday, resulting in one of the officers being sent to hospital.Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 32, suffered back injuries and numbness in his lower limbs and was taken to hospital. He was discharged and given four days of medical leave.Both officers did not suffer permanent injuries.

The officers signalled the male driver to pull over, but he stopped on the second lane of the three-lane road instead. To avoid obstructing traffic, the officers told him to move his car to the side of the road for further checks

Suddenly, he dashed out of his vehicle and fled clutching his belongings, including a black object that resembled the handle of a weapon.During a struggle, a samurai sword with a black handle dropped onto the floor.The black, rectangular stun device resembled a flashlight and emitted electricity from two prongs.Describing the attack, Sergeant Afiq said: “It was just shocking that someone had tased us. headtopics.com

Despite their injuries, the officers managed to subdue and arrest the man with the help of Pte Akbar.Controlled drugs, including 236g of Ice, 11g of heroin, as well as Ecstasy and other drugs were found on the suspect.He faces 16 charges, including six counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duties.

According to preliminary investigations, the man said he bought the stun device online several months ago, but did not say why he bought it, said the police. Pte Akbar received the Public Spiritedness Award at the press conference for helping to detain the suspect. headtopics.com