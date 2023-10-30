Shein defends its wage practices amid accusations of underpayment

The firm, which has come under fire for issues including alleged labour law violations, pays wages that are above average based on the locale of garment-making factories, its global head of sustainability Adam Whinston told CNA podcast Climate Conversations. NGOs and some governments say Shein's low costs cannot be compatible with fair treatment of labour or the environment.

(Photo: AFP/File/Christophe ARCHAMBAULT)It has been accused of paying workers too little to maintain the low prices of its clothes which are advertised heavily through social media ads and clothing haul videos. However, the Chinese online brand’s global head of sustainability Adam Whinston attempted to debunk such claims in an interview with CNA podcast Climate Conversations, saying instead that the firm pays its workers an above-average wage and uses a model that reduces waste. “The low prices that we offer do not come from paying workers less. In fact, quite the opposite,” he sai





Sustainability Chiefs: Online fashion giant Shein says fast fashion can be greenShein produces as many as 100,000 pieces of clothing daily and critics say this comes at a cost to the planet. In this episode of Sustainability Chiefs, Adam Whinston, Shein's global head of sustainability tells Julie Yoo why he believes the company's business model is often misunderstood.

The Climate Conversations Podcast: Online fashion giant Shein says fast fashion can be greenThe problem of fast fashion clothing waste is not lost on fashion retailer Shein. In this episode of The Climate Conversations, Julie Yoo chats with Adam Whinston, the company’s global head of sustainability.

