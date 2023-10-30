Sheffield Green joins SGX under stock code SGR

SGX Securities declared that Sheffield Green Limited, a human resource service provider for the renewable energy industry, entered the stock index, with code SGR.

"It provides a comprehensive end-to-end suite of human resource services ranging from sourcing and training of workers to provision of equipment kits such as personal protective equipment," read the statement.

It is headquartered in Singapore and has subsidiaries in Singapore and Japan, and a branch office in Taiwan. Bryan Kee, CEO of Sheffield Green Ltd., said their recent listing will help them connect with clients globally and grow brand awareness. headtopics.com

"As a publicly listed company, we will be able to leverage market trends in the renewable sector and expand our human resource services on a global scale," he added, noting that they will expand in the US, Poland, and Germany as renewable demand is rapidly growing.

Matthew Song, Head of Capital Markets, SGX Group, described Sheffield's listing as a"milestone," allowing the company to receive the capital it needs to extend its business coverage and geographical footprint.

