Sheffield Green gains IPO interest from 24 million new shares

has gained strong investor interest after 24 million new shares in capital from its initial public offering (IPO), priced at S$0.25 per share.

At the offer’s close on 26 October, all 3.6 million shares available under the public offering were subscribed for, with a total interest of 4.9 million public offer shares. This translates to a public offering that exceeds relatively 1.4 times.

All 20.4 million placement shares were additionally accrued, with applications received amounting to $5.1m. As such, Sheffield Green has planned to use its $6.0m gross proceeds in IPO for $2.1m on its business expansion and renewable energy-related activities, $1.05m on an improvement of services, $2.2m on listing expenses, and $0.63m on capital purposes.“This investor enthusiasm speaks volumes about Sheffield Green's human resource services and market reputation within the renewable energy sector,” Bryan Kee, CEO of Sheffield Green, said.... headtopics.com

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.3.

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Nominations are now ongoing for SBR International and National Business Awards 2024 headtopics.com

Sheffield Green joins SGX under stock code SGRpbSheffield seeks to increase its brand awareness following the listing./b/p pSGX Securities declared that Sheffield Green Limited, a human resource service provider for the renewable energy industry, entered the stock index, with code SGR. Read more ⮕

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield UnitedLONDON: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 home thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 28). Read more ⮕

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield UnitedLONDON: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 home thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 28). Read more ⮕

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield UnitedLONDON – Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 home thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who made his full England debut this month, had not... Read more ⮕

As Singapore commemorates LKY100, remember what his generation of leaders stood for: PM LeePM Lee was speaking at the LKY100 The Greening of Singapore commemoration ceremony, which commemorated the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew's vision of a green and clean Singapore. Read more ⮕

Chelsea resurgence halted by Brentford, Nketiah grabs Arsenal hat-trickLONDON : Chelsea's resurgence was brought to a shuddering halt by local rivals Brentford as Mauricio Pochettino's team suffered a demoralising 2-0 home defeat but Arsenal's strong start continued with a 5-0 rout of Sheffield United on Saturday. Read more ⮕