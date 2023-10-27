'She was generous, humble and kind': Tributes pour in for woman who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa

She was also active in alumni activities, and was an inspiration to the SIT community, said Associate Professor Elaine Siow, programme leader for the SIT nursing, health and social sciences cluster.

Chew, 33, went missing at sea during a kayaking expedition with three other kayakers on Sunday morning.Chew was a cat lover who made donations to projects such as Toa Payoh North Cats, which helps feed stray cats.

"When we first requested help with food donations, Jia Tian reached out and donated a generous sum to help me out." "She was a really generous, humble, and kind lady," said Li, who works as a bank officer. "Friendly, even though she didn't know me when she first reached out to help." headtopics.com

Miaw Jen, 37, said: "She was a gentle, friendly, and kind girl who was always willing to go the extra mile to help people and make things right." "She usually wore just a basic t-shirt and jeans — it was her plain, girl-next-door beauty that stood out."Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported in 2022 that Chew founded Rough Beauty in 2014 — a boutique that specialises in making and selling natural, handcrafted bath and body products.

In 2014, she went to Malaysia to learn soap-making after encouragement from a friend, and started Rough Beauty that same year.

