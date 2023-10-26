‘She was an inspiration to others’: Tributes pour in for woman who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa

Ms Chew Jia Tian was the founder of Rough Beauty, which specialises in making and selling natural bath and body products.on Sunday, was a soft-spoken, polite and hardworking student at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) where she earned her degree in nursing.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Prof Siow, who is also SIT assistant provost of student experience, said: “We are deeply saddened by SIT alumnus Chew Jia Tian’s passing, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”Ms Chew, 33, went missing at sea during a kayaking expedition with three other kayakers on Sunday morning.23-year-old female motorcylist dies in Jurong East Central accident

Toa Payoh North Cats founder Rina Li said: “I started the project in November 2019, and she was one of my first supporters and donors. Later, Ms Chew raised more money by selling soaps made by her firm Rough Beauty, with a portion of takings going towards feeding the cats, said Ms Li. headtopics.com

Nurse Miaw Jen, who has known Ms Chew since they studied nursing in Nanyang Polytechnic and later worked as nurses together at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said she was “humble and helpful”. She added that even after they were no longer working together, Ms Chew always made the effort to stay in touch and they met whenever they could.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported in 2022 that Ms Chew founded Rough Beauty in 2014 - a boutique that specialises in making and selling natural, handcrafted bath and body products. In 2014, she went to Malaysia to learn soap making after encouragement from a friend, and started Rough Beauty that same year. headtopics.com

