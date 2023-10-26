‘She was an inspiration to others’: Tributes pour in for woman who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa

Ms Chew Jia Tian was the founder of Rough Beauty, which specialises in making and selling natural bath and body products.on Sunday, was a soft-spoken, polite and hardworking student at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) where she earned her degree in nursing.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Prof Siow, who is also SIT assistant provost of student experience, said: “We are deeply saddened by SIT alumnus Chew Jia Tian’s passing, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”Ms Chew Jia Tian died while kayaking off the coast of Sentosa (above) on Sunday. PHOTO: SIM CHER HUEYMs Chew was also a cat-lover that made donations to projects like Toa Payoh North Cats, which helps feed stray cats.

“When we first requested help with food donations, Jia Tian reached out and donated a generous sum to help me out.” “She was a really generous, humble, and kind lady,” said Ms Li, who works as a bank officer. “Friendly, even though she didn’t know me when she first reached out to help.” headtopics.com

Ms Miaw Jen, 37, said:“She was a gentle, friendly, and kind girl who was always willing to go the extra mile to help people and make things right.” Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported in 2022 that Ms Chew founded Rough Beauty in 2014 - a boutique that specialises in making and selling natural, handcrafted bath and body products.

In 2014, she went to Malaysia to learn soap making after encouragement from a friend, and started Rough Beauty that same year.

