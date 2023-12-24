Shaking off vaccine inertia: A COVID-19 booster jab worth considering

Shaking off that vaccine inertia to at least consider getting a COVID-19 booster jab is something worth thinking about, says CNA's David Bottomley. SINGAPORE: I felt something akin to nostalgia when I visited the Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre at Kaki Bukit last week to get a COVID-19 booster jab. There were the very friendly members of staff helping to guide people quickly and efficiently through the process, from registration to injection to observation.

Just like the last time, a small, circular sticker was issued to indicate which vaccine each person had elected to get - green for Pfizer, yellow for Moderna (having been a Moderna man before, I decided to mix it up a little by asking for the Pfizer jab). And there was the handing over of the leaflet telling me to limit physical activity for the next couple of weeks. In fact, the only thing that differed from my last visit was that there weren’t many people getting their jabs. In the observation room, I was one of three people





