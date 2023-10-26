SG Red Cross: Give blood near your home

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross has called upon the community to step forward and donate blood as they prepare for two upcoming community drives aimed at bolstering the local blood supply.

The second opportunity to donate blood will be in the western region, specifically at the Taman Jurong Community Club on Sunday, Oct 29. Those interested in contributing can visit Level 3, Banyan Room (308-310) at 1 Yung Sheng Road, Singapore 618495, between 10am and 4pm.The Singapore Red Cross has encouraged potential donors to make appointments for these community drives to facilitate the donation process and manage the flow of volunteers.

. By coming forward to donate blood, community members can play an active role in saving lives and contributing to Singaporean's overall well-being.

