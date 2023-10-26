SG Nasi Lemak 2.0? Telegram channels are offering sexually explicit videos and photos for a fee

Unlike the notorious SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group, which disseminated similar content and had more than 44,000 members at its peak before being shut down in October 2019, these new groups have learnt to work in the shadows.

Admission is granted only after payment, and subscribers are either sent a link or added directly to the channel by the owner. Administrators of the channels tout videos of girls from secondary school to university, along with revenge pornography and footage taken from spy cameras hidden in public places like changing rooms.

When The Straits Times contacted an account administrator to ask about access, he said it would cost $50 to join a channel that featured young girls. Membership now stands at about 50 people. When asked if there were photos and videos of secondary school students, the administrator, who remained anonymous, said such content was available, and was obtained from “special sources” and not from the Internet.Checks on the PayLah account linked to the QR code found that it belonged to an account called Wise Asia, while the bank transfer was to be made to a POSB Savings account – under the name John. headtopics.com

Circulating obscene materials electronically is an offence in Singapore, and those found guilty can face a jail term of up to three months, fined or both. On Oct 14, 2019, four suspects believed to have been administrators or users of online group SG Nasi Lemak were

Its numbers swelled, and 29 members were granted administrative rights – which would allow them to delete messages sent by other members as well as grant or revoke certain rights, such as the sharing of media, among other things. headtopics.com

Out of the four men who were arrested, two – who were 18 and 20 at the time of sentencing – were given a year’s probation after pleading guilty to possessing obscene films.

