SG e-money transactions to reach $22.7b in 2024

SINGAPORE: Analysts at UnaFinancial predict impressive growth in the electronic money sector, with transactions reaching $246.3 billion by 2024 in Southeast Asia. In particular, Singapore e-money transactions are projected to reach $22.7 billion in 2024, making a significant contribution. This growth is attributed to several key factors, including the increasing popularity of e-wallets, QR codes and the rising levels of digitalization in the region.

, significantly surpassing Malaysia’s $567, Thailand’s $405, Indonesia’s $259, the Philippines’ $242, and Vietnam’s $207. The circulation of non-cash dollars in Southeast Asia remains relatively low, with just four out of every 1,000 non-cash dollars in circulation. This may seem surprising given the upward trend in electronic payments, but the sheer volume of non-cash money supply can explain it.

In Singapore, the market is expected to expand to $19.7 billion in 2023 and further to $22.7 billion in 2024.Several factors contribute to this growth. The rising popularity of e-wallets in Singapore is a significant driver. Additionally, central banks in many countries are committed to accelerating the transition from cash to online transactions by introducing national QR code systems. headtopics.com

Singapore leads the way in terms of digitalization, with a significant share of fintech users (73%) and high levels of smartphone (94%) and internet penetration (91%).

