Sex enhancement products, sedatives among 60,000 illegal products seized by authorities in a week

In one case, HSA was alerted to 32 boxes of a brand of"placenta product", which were detected at SingPost Centre by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. The illegal products that were sold online or detected at the checkpoints have not been evaluated or approved by HSA, it said.

If not used or administered correctly, these products can lead to serious adverse events, the authority added. About 30 per cent of the listings were sexual enhancement or male vitality products, and about 14 per cent were products for"aesthetic enhancement", such as dermal fillers and botulinum toxin.

"HSA also works closely with the administrators of these platforms who conduct their own pre-emptive screening measures to stop illegal health product listings from getting listed and educate the sellers on the regulatory controls for health products," it said.

"HSA takes a serious view against those engaged in the illegal sale and supply of these products and will take strong enforcement action against such persons."In one case in May, a 23-year-old woman was fined S$23,000 (US$16,800) for selling and administering unregistered products to people as an aesthetic procedure without a licence.

In January, a 27-year-old man was sentenced to seven weeks' jail for peddling 19 types of unregistered medicines on Instagram and Telegram. If the products are obtained from other sources, they can be fake, even if the medicine and packaging look the same. The products may also be contaminated, contain the wrong ingredient or wrong amount of ingredient, or contain no active ingredient.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Man offered S$2 to sex worker instead of agreed fee in repeat offence, gets jailThe Australian woman, who was in Singapore for a holiday, charged S$700 per hour.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: TikTok, Snapchat and others sign pledge to tackle AI-generated child sex abuse imagesLONDON : Tech firms including TikTok, Snapchat and Stability AI have signed a joint statement pledging to work together to counter child sex abuse images generated by artificial intelligence.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: 126 people investigated for illegal horse betting activities, over $69,000 seizedThe police are investigating 120 men and six women, aged between 20 and 87, for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities after a series of island-wide operations.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Man arrested for allegedly attacking 2 police officers with stun device; samurai sword among weapons seizedA 32-year-old traffic police officer suffered back injuries and was taken to the hospital, while another 29-year-old officer was also hurt in the incident.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Man arrested for allegedly attacking 2 police officers with stun device; samurai sword among weapons seizedA 32-year-old traffic police officer suffered back injuries and was taken to the hospital, while another 29-year-old officer was also hurt in the incident.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕