Sex enhancement products, sedatives among 60,000 illegal products seized by authorities in a week

In one case, HSA was alerted to 32 boxes of a brand of"placenta product", which were detected at SingPost Centre by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. The illegal products that were sold online or detected at the checkpoints have not been evaluated or approved by HSA, it said.
If not used or administered correctly, these products can lead to serious adverse events, the authority added. About 30 per cent of the listings were sexual enhancement or male vitality products, and about 14 per cent were products for"aesthetic enhancement", such as dermal fillers and botulinum toxin.
"HSA also works closely with the administrators of these platforms who conduct their own pre-emptive screening measures to stop illegal health product listings from getting listed and educate the sellers on the regulatory controls for health products," it said.
"HSA takes a serious view against those engaged in the illegal sale and supply of these products and will take strong enforcement action against such persons."In one case in May, a 23-year-old woman was fined S$23,000 (US$16,800) for selling and administering unregistered products to people as an aesthetic procedure without a licence.
In January, a 27-year-old man was sentenced to seven weeks' jail for peddling 19 types of unregistered medicines on Instagram and Telegram. If the products are obtained from other sources, they can be fake, even if the medicine and packaging look the same. The products may also be contaminated, contain the wrong ingredient or wrong amount of ingredient, or contain no active ingredient.
