Service outages: MAS bars DBS from acquiring new business ventures, reducing branch and ATM network sizes for 6 months

The actions imposed by the authority were taken after repeated and prolonged disruptions of the bank’s services so far this year, and they are meant to ensure that the bank keeps “sharp focus on restoring the resilience of its digital banking services', MAS added.

After the March incident, MAS said that it directed DBS to engage an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive review of the effectiveness and adequacy of the people, processes and technology supporting its digital banking services.

“The roadmap is being implemented in phases, with the changes affecting its system architecture design taking more time to complete.” “MAS has directed DBS to suspend all changes to the bank’s IT systems except for those related to security, regulatory compliance and risk management for a six-month period.

DBS will take up to 24 months to put in place the planned structural changes to improve the resilience of its digital banking services, MAS said. “We have imposed this six-month pause on the bank to give it the space to take the actions needed to maintain customer trust.DBS'chairman Peter Seah issued an apology on Wednesday for the digital banking disruptions that happened this year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: MAS bars DBS from new business acquisitions for 6 months after repeated banking service disruptionsDBS, Singapore’s largest lender, is also required to pause all non-essential IT changes for six months.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: MAS bans DBS from new business ventures, non-essential IT changes for 6 months after disruptionsSINGAPORE - For six months, DBS Bank will have to suspend non-essential changes to its IT systems, and will not be allowed to take on new business ventures, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Salaries of middle-income earners in Singapore grew fastest among workers over the past decade: MASSINGAPORE - Salary growth among middle-income workers here outpaced that of other income groups between 2011 and 2021, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a report.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: DBS chairman says senior management will be held accountable for banking service disruptions"With the incidents of the past year, we have failed to live up to these expectations, and have also fallen short of our own standards," says DBS chairman Peter Seah.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: Is having kids out of wedlock okay in Singapore?Having kids without marriage remains a subjective question with varying opinions, legal considerations, and personal circumstances

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕