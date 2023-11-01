Serial con woman who cheated 10 people of over $880k was ‘seasoned and skilled manipulator’

Said the DPP: “Even when she was scheduled for trial for cheating charges, the accused hunted for other victims to scam. She was a seasoned and skilled manipulator who repeatedly and brazenly flouted the law.”

She had come up with a multitude of lies and schemes, making false claims like being a piano teacher who came from a wealthy family that ran a freight forwarding business, or suffering from brain cancer and leukaemia, or having access to lucrative investment opportunities.

To make her ruses more believable, Kwek had forged numerous documents, including cheques and a memo purportedly from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. The court heard about how Kwek, who was a mother of two in 2016, had started an extra-marital affair with a Lai Sze Yin, about a month after he had delivered a parcel to her place.

In November 2017, Kwek cheated her own godmother, tricking her into handing over 50 pieces of jewellery, including family heirlooms. Kwek was caught and hauled to court in March 2020, where she was handed charges relating to the scams she had perpetuated with Lai.She managed to trick the victim, who was a British national who previously worked with her husband at a bank, into handing over almost $250,000, purportedly for legal fees to claim the inheritance.

In 2021, Kwek ran a love scam, tricking a 39-year-old man by pretending to be a wealthy woman who was 12 years younger than him. The court was told Kwek had also used the name “Peach”, to cheat a worker at a bubble tea store she frequented into transferring her a total of $1,900 from August 2021 to March 2022.

