Said the DPP: “Even when she was scheduled for trial for cheating charges, the accused hunted for other victims to scam. She was a seasoned and skilled manipulator who repeatedly and brazenly flouted the law.”

In several of these instances, she had used her daughter’s name and POSB Kids bank account to perpetuate the scams and receive monies. She also faked multiple personas, like a “Rachel Lam” who was supposedly an undergraduate, a “Jolene” who was a single mother with financial difficulties, a “Matthew” who was a lawyer, and a “Ginia” who was a pregnant divorcee who previously had an abusive husband.

Back then, she was 42, while he was 23. Together, they cheated Lai’s parents and sister of more than $100,000 from 2017 to 2019.In November 2017, Kwek cheated her own godmother, tricking her into handing over 50 pieces of jewellery, including family heirlooms.

Kwek was caught and hauled to court in March 2020, where she was handed charges relating to the scams she had perpetuated with Lai.She managed to trick the victim, who was a British national who previously worked with her husband at a bank, into handing over almost $250,000, purportedly for legal fees to claim the inheritance.

In 2021, Kwek ran a love scam, tricking a 39-year-old man by pretending to be a wealthy woman who was 12 years younger than him. The court was told Kwek had also used the name “Peach”, to cheat a worker at a bubble tea store she frequented into transferring her a total of $1,900 from August 2021 to March 2022.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Serial con woman who cheated 10 people of over $880k was ‘seasoned and skilled manipulator’Kwek even used her daughter’s POSB Kids bank account as part of her criminal schemes. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Woman who scammed 10 people of S$880,000 and got lover to hand over parents' life savings gets jailThe married mother who managed to dupe three men into falling for her was called a serial cheat who "preyed on all and sundry".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: Woman shocked after getting letter that says UOB will close her accountsThe letter, which was a computer-generated one that does not require a signature, has the heading “CLOSURE OF UOB ACCOUNTS.” In it, Ms Goh was informed that by November 15, 2023, the bank will be “unable to continue maintaining” the credit card accounts, cashplus accounts, and balance transfer or personal loan accounts” that she has with UOB.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Woman who put feet up against pole in SBS bus arrested for being a public nuisanceA woman was arrested last Thursday for being a public nuisance after she had a dispute with a bus captain on an SBS Transit bus. In a video posted on TikTok, the woman is seen resting her feet on the seat in front of her. Pasted on both sides of the bus – and on the same...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: Woman who persistently put her feet up on bus arrested for public nuisanceVihanya Rakshika The Straits Times Oct 29, 2023 A woman was arrested last Thursday for public nuisance after she had a dispute with a bus captain on an SBS Transit bus. In a video posted on TikTok, the woman is seen resting her feet on the seat in front of her.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: German-Israeli woman snatched by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysA German-Israeli woman who was snatched by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕