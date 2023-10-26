Seoul creates memorial at site of deadly 2022 Halloween crowd crush

Pedestrians walk past newly unveiled lettering that reads "October 29 Memorial Alley" under Korean text that translates as "Alley of Memories and Safety" in the popular Itaewon nightlife area in Seoul on Oct 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)nearly 160 people were crushed to death during Halloween festivities

On Thursday, the site of the crush, now decorated with hundreds of paper notes filled with messages of grief and tribute for the victims, was designated the October 29 Memorial Alley. "It is also a place to pledge safety so that something like this does not happen again in the future," he added.

A relative of victims of the Itaewon crowd crush reacts during an unveiling ceremony of a memorial street marker at the site of the tragedy on Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je) A man looks and notes and flowers left in memory of victims of the Itaewon crowd crush at the site of the tragedy on Oct 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Lee, who lost his then 28-year-old daughter to the crowd crush, said that families of the victims were still looking for answers since the disaster. Despite a formal investigation and ongoing prosecutions of local officials, no one has yet been legally convicted.

Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on Oct 31, 2022, two days after the deadly crowd crush in the area. (File photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

"The designation of the alley is a wonderful gesture to remember the victims," he said, adding,"When your children are dead you're no longer alive."

