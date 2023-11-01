Sensor maker TE Connectivity beats profit target on steady demand from EV makers

The Switzerland-based connectivity and sensors solutions manufacturer reported an adjusted profit of $1.78 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 29, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.76, according to LSEG data.

It, however, forecast 2024 first-quarter net sales of about $3.85 billion compared with analysts' expectations of $3.94 billion, owing to a decline in its communications segment, which supplies electronic components for data centers and appliances.In the fourth quarter, total net sales stood at $4.04 billion, down 7 per cent from a year earlier, but beat analysts' average expectations of $4.01 billion.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Lumen Technologies tops third-quarter revenue estimates on strong demandTelecommunications services firm Lumen Technologies beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its services as businesses digitize their operations.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Tinder-parent Match Group forecasts quarterly revenue below estimatesMatch Group on Tuesday forecast revenue for the fourth quarter below Wall Street estimates, anticipating continued weakness in spending on dating services amid unrest in some markets and high inflation.The company sees total revenue between $855 million to $865 million for the quarter ending December.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week: SourceWeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday (Oct 31), as the SoftBank Group-backed company struggles with a massive debt pile and hefty losses. Shares of the flexible workspace provider fell 32 per cent in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: Maid says if her employer’s house wall or door appear in her selfies, she’s not compromising their privacyShe says she should be allowed to post photos and videos as long as she didn't reveal her employer's address and personal details.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: GrabFood rider charges e-bike at Chinatown HDB block despite it being strictly prohibitedAn e-bike user was caught charging his device at a common area power point at Block 5 Banda Street in Chinatown on Oct 20.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Man who allegedly molested 4 victims in one night among 8 men charged with outrage of modestyA 19-year-old who allegedly molested four females in one night both inside and outside a club on Cecil Street was charged with six counts of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty. Ameen Azeez Ansari was charged on Wednesday for the offences which occurred at...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕