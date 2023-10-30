Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in village polls

Voters wait in line outside a polling station for the nationwide village and youth elections in Manila on Oct 30.

More than 336,000 council positions were up for grabs in the long-delayed nationwide vote, including the influential post of village captain. More than 300,000 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to secure polling stations in over 42,000 villages.

In the run-up to Monday’s vote, there were 30 confirmed incidents of election-related violence, compared with 35 in 2018, the Philippine National Police said Sunday, without providing an updated breakdown for the number of dead and injured. headtopics.com

In one incident on Oct 23, two candidates for village councillor and one of their supporters were shot dead in Cotabato City on the restive southern island of Mindanao as they hung campaign posters, police said.

