Second man in the world to receive an altered pig’s heart dies

Mr Lawrence Faucette of Frederick, Maryland, was the second patient at the medical centre to have had an ailing heart replaced with one from a pig that had been genetically modified, so its organs would be more compatible with a human recipient and would not be rejected by the human immune system., two months after his transplant. He had developed multiple complications, and traces of a virus that infects pigs were found in his new heart.

But while doctors said that Mr Bennett did not show any signs of acute rejection of the new heart, which is the most significant risk in organ transplants, they said that Mr Faucette’s transplanted heart had started to display some initial signs of rejection.

“Mr Faucette’s last wish was for us to make the most of what we have learnt from our experience, so others may be guaranteed a chance for a new heart when a human organ is unavailable,” said Dr Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who performed the transplant.

Surgeons preparing a genetically modified pig heart during Mr Lawrence Faucette’s transplant surgery. PHOTO: UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

