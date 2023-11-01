Screen time for kids: Why we must destigmatise use of devices

It is a scene familiar to many parents. In this case, it is a family of five in Jurong. A mum, Ros (not her real name), switches on YouTube to entertain her youngest child, aged four, while preparing dinner.

Her second child, a girl, plays with toys on the floor as songs from the children’s TV series Baby Shark blare in the background. Ros’ oldest, a boy in secondary school, studies on his own at the dinner table.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mail

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devicesOTTAWA: Canada on Monday (Oct 30) banned Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks, but said government information had not been compromised.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devices -statementOTTAWA : Canada on Monday banned the use of Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices, citing privacy and security risks.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: 'It’s okay to seek help': Why do people in Singapore struggle with mental health issues?“In a mental health journey, the struggle isn't like a straight line. It goes up and down,” a university student dealing with various mental health conditions from a young age told CNA podcast Heart of the Matter.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Needles, heights, cockroaches: Why do you have phobias and how can you overcome them?You’re not alone if you’re also afraid of travelling in a plane or getting into a lift. So why do you have these irrational fears? CNA Lifestyle asks the experts.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: CNA Correspondent Podcast: Why are some of China’s senior politicians disappearing?Quietly and without explanation, some of China’s most senior officials were removed from their posts. What's behind their unusual disappearances?

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Why are some of China’s senior politicians disappearing?First, they disappeared from public life, then from China's Cabinet lineup. Qin Gang was dropped as the country’s top diplomat and shortly after, Li Shangfu was removed as defence minister. Theories abound as to why they fell out of favour.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕