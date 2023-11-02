Scoot cabin crew berates mum for letting kid stand on seat: 'Don't you know it's very dangerous?

The incident happened on Oct 31 while the plane was taxiing on the runway, according a TikTok video shared by Little_jap on Wednesday (Nov 1).The cabin crew said in Mandarin: "Don't you know it's very dangerous?The cabin crew chided that the passenger must take some responsibility to stop her son.The passenger later apologised to the cabin crew. It wasn't indicated in the video where this plane was headed to or when the incident took place.

https://www.tiktok.com/@little_jap/video/7296472187832225031?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162 The video, which has garnered over 50,000 views, has sparked much discussion on social media. Many netizens felt that the cabin crew's response was unprofessional.

"She's more worried about writing the report, and not the kid," one netizen said, while another said that the cabin crew was rude."Everyone should understand the difficulties faced by flight attendants. It is not an easy job to deal with all kinds of people," one netizen said.AsiaOne has contacted Scoot and Little_jap for more information.during taxi, take-off and landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

They can also minimise safety risks during a flight by observing cabin safety procedures and paying attention to cabin crew’s instructions.

