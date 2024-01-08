Scientists to Improve Cyber Security of Medical Devices

Hackers targeting life-saving healthcare devices like pacemakers is not just science fiction, but could become reality in the not-so-distant future as medical devices become more connected. To prepare for such scenarios and more, scientists from Imperial College London and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will embark on a $20 million programme to improve the cyber security of medical devices.

The four-year In-Cypher project is the first research programme under a research and innovation centre in Singapore by Imperial College London, its maiden innovation centre overseas. Both the programme and centre were launched on Jan 8 at Eden Hall, the British High Commissioner’s residence. Other than developing better ways to protect implantable active devices, such as pacemakers, In-Cypher also aims to secure the data protection of connected wearables and healthcare systems, as more personal data is being collected and stored with the advent of personalised medicin





