Scientists in Singapore studying if chemical found in tap water is harmful to health; PUB says no cause for concern yet

Chlorine and other types of disinfectants kill harmful bacteria and viruses, and are used to ensure that tap water remains pathogen-free and safe to drink.SINGAPORE — Scientists are studying whether a chemical compound found in minute traces in tap water here could be harmful if ingested in larger amounts.

While Singapore's water treatment regimen removes any DPG leaching into the catchment, the scientists believe it could be leaking into tap water post-treatment — when it comes into contact with rubber parts in plumbing and reacts with chlorine in the water.Researchers from the Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute (Newri) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) found that the by-product caused some damage to human DNA in lab tests on human cells.

Worldwide, countries are keeping watch on DPG and its potential impact on human health, although authorities such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) have yet to label it as a contaminant of concern. headtopics.com

Explaining how the substance gets into the water system, Prof Snyder said tiny rubber particles from car tyres often wash into rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall, sometimes killing fish in the process.

Replicating PUB's water treatment processes, the team found that the treatment system was robust enough to remove all traces of DPG and 6PPD, even if they had been present in the water. The scientists believe that rubber gaskets and seals commonly found in taps had leached these chemical substances after being exposed to the chlorine in tap water when it flowed through them. headtopics.com

"WHO considers establishing guideline values when there is credible evidence of occurrence of the chemical in drinking water combined with evidence of actual or potential concern for human health," said its spokesman.

Just dough it: Better your batter at these baking studios in SingaporeBaking is sooo easy — said no one ever! I've lost count of the number of times that I've followed the recipe to a T, only to be faced with a sloppy, messy failure. Instead of yet another, ahem, half-baked attempt at making your favourite cake, why not join a class with experts who can show you how it's done?... Read more ⮕

Singapore supports humanitarian aid, calls for protection of civilian lives in Gaza: Ambassador to UNSINGAPORE - Singapore has expressed its support for the efforts of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to sustain the flow of humanitarian aid and calls for all innocent civilian lives to be protected in Gaza, said Singapore's Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor. Read more ⮕

Singapore votes in favour of UN resolution to protect civilians, uphold humanitarian obligations in Gaza StripSINGAPORE — Singapore voted in favour of a resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip during an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (Oct 27). Read more ⮕

Singapore updates COVID-19 vaccine advisory, recommends new dose about a year after last shotIn anticipation of higher demand for the updated vaccines, the operating hours for all Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres will be extended on Saturdays from Nov 4 to Dec 2. Read more ⮕

– how restaurants survive the brutal Singapore F&B sceneWhat does it take to keep a restaurant open in Singapore? The Straits Times speaks to six chefs and restaurateurs who have gone the distance. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singaporean actor Peter Yu has 5 movies at the Singapore International Film Festival this yearThe 34th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival kicks off on Nov 30 and ends on Dec 10. Read more ⮕