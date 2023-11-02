Scarlett Johansson takes legal action against AI app that used her likeness without permission

In a 22-second advertisement posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, the image generating app called “Lisa AI: 90’s Yearbook & Avatar” used real footage of Johansson to generate a fake image and dialogue for her.Johansson’s representatives confirmed to the news outlet that she is not a spokesperson for the app.“It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos.

Johansson’s attorney Kevin Yorn told Variety: “We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we have.” A check by The Straits Times showed that the app is still available on the App Store and Google Play.

The app said that its developer team follows rapidly developing AI technologies and provides significant support to the development of AI technologies.In a 2018 interview with the Washington Post, Johansson spoke about the danger of computer-generated deepfakes, in some of which women’s faces are inserted into explicit pornographic videos.

Johansson is no stranger to the issue. Her face has been grafted into several graphic sex scenes by anonymous online creators.For instance, one bogus video, described as real “leaked” footage of the actress, has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on a popular porn site.

Johansson then said that nothing can stop someone from cutting and pasting her image or anyone else’s onto a different body and making it look as eerily realistic as possible.

