Scammers using fake WhatsApp Web QR codes to hack into people’s accounts

SINGAPORE: A new type of phishing scam has recently emerged in Singapore, with scammers designing fake WhatsApp Web sites and QR codes to hack the WhatsApp accounts of unsuspecting victims.

The police has issued a statement saying that in recent cases, victims would search the official website of “WhatsApp Web” through Internet search engines. When the search results appear, victims often click directly on the first few search results without verifying the URL.

The police said that in some cases, the URL that the victim clicked was not the official website of WhatsApp, but a phishing website designed by scammers. Although the website displays the WhatsApp QR code, when the victim scans the code with their mobile phone to log in to the WhatsApp web version, they cannot log in smoothly. headtopics.com

Instead, the scammer will invade their WhatsApp account and conduct unauthorized activities, such as posing as a victim. The scammers send messages to the victim’s contacts asking for personal and electronic banking information or requesting money to be transferred to a designated bank account.The person whose identity has been stolen remains unaware that they are being impersonated as they are unable to view any messages that are sent remotely from their accounts.

The police have reminded the public to be more vigilant. When using WhatsApp Web, members of the public are advised to make sure they are clicking on the official website and to activate WhatsApp’s two-factor verification function to protect their account from being hacked.The authorities also remind the public not to share their WhatsApp account verification codes, personal information, bank information and one-time passwords with anyone online. headtopics.com

Beware of phishing scam involving fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pagesPay close attention to what is in your web browser’s address bar the next time you try to log in to Whatsapp Web, for it could be a new variant of... Read more ⮕

Beware of phishing scam involving fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pages: PolicePay close attention to what is in your Web browser’s address bar the next time you log into WhatsApp Web. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Police issue warning about fake WhatsApp Web phishing websitesVictims would only find out that their accounts have been compromised when they are notified by their contacts of unusual requests. Read more ⮕

Anywheel issues warning about scammers posing as its staff to cheat people of their moneyThe ruse is believed to have taken place in the Orchard area over the weekend. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Indonesia conducts first commercial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuelThe country is pushing for wider use of biofuels to cut fuel imports. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Amazon is using more drones for deliveryIt hopes to expand drone delivery into Britain and Italy by late next year. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕