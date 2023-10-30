Scammers con Booking.com users by sending messages through its in-app chat function

Holidaymakers often snag good bargains when booking hotels or flights on online travel portals, but scammers appear to have recently sniffed out these platforms as lucrative hunting ground for victims.linked to hotel room bookings using the popular Booking.com portal since the start of 2023, with total losses amounting to at least $8,800.

Some victims realised they had been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions in bank or credit card statements.Earlier in 2023, fraudsters posed as hotel representatives and contacted victims through messaging platform WhatsApp.

A spokesman for Booking.com told The Straits Times that some of its accommodation partners had their accounts compromised after being targeted by phishing e-mails. One involves an account takeover, in which the computers of employees and booking agents are hacked, allowing scammers to respond from those accounts. headtopics.com

Lastly, a third party, such as Booking.com’s partners, may have been compromised, leading to scammers being given administrative access to the in-app chat function. When asked what measures it adopts to safeguard customer data, Booking.com said it has dedicated teams to oversee the account security of customers and accommodation partners.

“We closely monitor any bad actors that impersonate us, and work with the relevant parties to take them down,” he said. “As a travel platform, our mission is to simplify travel through technology. Travellers today are more tech-savvy, but travel platforms have the responsibility to ensure that customers are not misled into making unwanted online transactions,” the spokesman said. headtopics.com

“If you ever receive a payment message that raises concerns, we strongly urge you to verify the accommodation’s payment policy, easily accessible on the property listing page, or reach out to our 24/7 customer service team for immediate assistance,” the spokesman said.

