Scam Alert: NEA warns people not to scan dengue flyers

Last Wednesday (Oct 25), NEA pointed out on their Facebook page: “DO NOT scan unknown QR codes or access links on flyers or other unsolicited material from suspicious sources! We were again alerted that some residents continue to receive flyers about the redemption of a free dengue lamp, and would like to reiterate that theseThe Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has joined NEA in issuing a warning to the public regarding these suspicious advertisements.
The flyers held a catch that was not immediately apparent to residents. To claim their promised anti-mosquito lamp, they had to scan a QR code, which led them to a website where they were required to input personal details, including their name, address, phone number, and email.
These lamps typically cost around S$20 on e-commerce platforms and are touted to be effective in attracting and eliminating mosquitoes. One resident, Mr. Yukna, 23, who discovered the flyer on his doorstep on Sept 29, initially dismissed it as routine dengue-related public advertising, which is a common sight. However, his suspicions were raised when he scanned the QR code and encountered prompts demanding his personal information.
The website linked to the QR code claimed that personal information was collected by “The K Marketing Pte Ltd.” However, despite extensive searches, contact details for this company could not be found online.
According to an MAS spokesman, financial advisers are bound by guidelines to disclose their identities and the financial institutions they represent when engaging in marketing and prospective activities in public.
Consumers who receive dubious flyers were encouraged to consult MAS’s Financial Institutions Directory, Register of Representatives, and Investors Alert List. This extra verification step ensures that the corporations and individuals featured in the publication are authorised to conduct financial activities, thereby adding an extra layer of consumer protection.