SC Global Developments Sets the Benchmark for High-End Living

Luxury residential developer SC Global Developments has set the benchmark for high-end living with many firsts. In 2005, BLVD became the first residential development in Singapore offering onsite concierge service for residents while in 2011, The Marq on Paterson Hill set a new standard in luxury living as the first and one of the only residential developments globally to have a swimming pool cantilevering from every unit of a residential building.

The condominium was also the first in the world to have an apartment entirely decorated by Hermes. The developer’s ability to think beyond convention, as well as daring to execute these ideas have raised the bar of high-end apartment living in Singapore since it was founded in 199





New Residential Developments Begin Sales BookingTwo residential developments begin their sales booking this month. The 474-unit development located at Lentor Central is set to be completed in 2027. Preview for the property began on 28 October. The 23-storey condo will offer one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. Its 193 two-bedders make up most of the units. The 99-year leasehold development is within walking distance to the Lentor MRT station and Hillock Park. It also enjoys proximity to condos such as Lentor Hills Residences, Lentor Modern and Thomson Grove and supermarkets like ACE Marketplace and Angel Supermart. Since Hillock Green is close to schools like MapleBear Preschool Upper Thomson, MAGIC, and My Canopy Montessori, the development may be a good option for families with children. The development boasts of a modern Eden, Grand Clubhouse, Adventure Play for kids, karaoke room, state-of-the-art indoor gymnasium, 50-m infinity pool, and Spa Seats and Spa Alcove. The mixed-used development comprises a 38-storey residential tower above a two-storey retail podium.

Luxury Developments in Singapore See Price Gains, Except St Regis ResidencesA recent study revealed that luxury developments in Singapore experienced significant price gains, except for St Regis Residences which saw a decline in its median sq ft price. Ardmore Park emerged as the top performer with a 135.8% increase in median price.

Japan's Itochu H1 net profit down 14.5% y/y, sets buy backJapanese trading house Itochu on Monday posted a 14.5 per cent drop in six-month net profit but raised its full-fiscal year profit forecast on stronger non-resource business development expectations and weaker yen.Itochu's net profit to Sept. 30 was 412.90 billion yen ($2.

Amazon sets new team to train ambitious AI model codenamed Olympus: SourcesAmazon is investing millions in training an ambitious large language model (LLMs), hoping it could rival top models from OpenAI and Alphabet, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The model, codenamed as Olympus, has two trillion parameters, the people said, which could make it one of the largest models being trained.

Committed to Social Good: SUSS President Sets Out PrioritiesSingapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) second President Tan Tai Yong is on a mission: To hire academics committed to the university's goal of achieving social good. Prof Tan Tai Yong, who took over the helm in January this year, wants to deliver on the university’s vision as a driver of lifelong learning and impactful research.

1.2kg snow crab in Japan auctions off for almost $90k, sets prefectural recordThe buyer was the 47-year-old owner of the Ryouriya Uemura restaurant in Kobe. Read more at straitstimes.com.

