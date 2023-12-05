SC Global Developments Sets the Benchmark for High-End Living

Luxury residential developer SC Global Developments has set the benchmark for high-end living with many firsts. In 2005, BLVD became the first residential development in Singapore offering onsite concierge service for residents while in 2011, The Marq on Paterson Hill set a new standard in luxury living as the first and one of the only residential developments globally to have a swimming pool cantilevering from every unit of a residential building.
The condominium was also the first in the world to have an apartment entirely decorated by Hermes. The developer’s ability to think beyond convention, as well as daring to execute these ideas have raised the bar of high-end apartment living in Singapore since it was founded in 199
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
New Residential Developments Begin Sales BookingTwo residential developments begin their sales booking this month. The 474-unit development located at Lentor Central is set to be completed in 2027. Preview for the property began on 28 October. The 23-storey condo will offer one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. Its 193 two-bedders make up most of the units. The 99-year leasehold development is within walking distance to the Lentor MRT station and Hillock Park. It also enjoys proximity to condos such as Lentor Hills Residences, Lentor Modern and Thomson Grove and supermarkets like ACE Marketplace and Angel Supermart. Since Hillock Green is close to schools like MapleBear Preschool Upper Thomson, MAGIC, and My Canopy Montessori, the development may be a good option for families with children. The development boasts of a modern Eden, Grand Clubhouse, Adventure Play for kids, karaoke room, state-of-the-art indoor gymnasium, 50-m infinity pool, and Spa Seats and Spa Alcove. The mixed-used development comprises a 38-storey residential tower above a two-storey retail podium.
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »