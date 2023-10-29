Saying ‘I do’ to themselves: Why some South Koreans throw ‘sologamy’ weddings

SEOUL – Ms Kim Seul-ki, a 39-year-old South Korean woman, has publicly declared her commitment to herself by marrying herself in a solo wedding ceremony.

The benefits included a special cash bonus of 500,000 won (S$505) and a 10-day vacation for a solo honeymoon, mirroring the perks offered to those entering into matrimony. Traditional Korean culture involves wishing newly-wed couples happiness through gifts of cash. The amount given ranges anywhere from 50,000 won to millions of won.

Sologamy weddings are typically seen as a way for single people to recoup the money they previously spent at the weddings of acquaintances, said South Korean TV personality and YouTuber Jaejae, whose real name is Lee Eun-jae and who has held a sologamy wedding herself.

But, with the surge in the number of single or unmarried households and rising inflation, more people are starting to believe that the tradition no longer carries the same mutual benefits, he added. Marriage rates in South Korea saw yet another record low in 2022, separate data from Statistics Korea released earlier in 2023 showed.