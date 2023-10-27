Saudi side Al-Qadsiah part ways with manager Robbie Fowler

The 48-year-old, the eighth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with 26 caps for England, was appointed by the Middle East side in June.

Al-Qadsiah are second in the Saudi First Division League and trail leaders Al-Orobah by one point after eight matches. "The club appreciates the coach's efforts and professionalism during the previous period and wishes him all the success in his professional career," Al-Qadsiah said in a statement.

Fowler has been replaced by former Sevilla and Marseille manager Michel Gonzalez, who also played as a midfielder for Real Madrid and Spain. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be. headtopics.com

