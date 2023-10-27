Saudi side Al-Qadsiah part ways with manager Fowler

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 10, 2022 Robbie Fowler on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Craig Brough/File PhotoSaudi Arabian second-tier club Al-Qadsiah have sacked manager Robbie Fowler on Friday, just four months after appointing the former Liverpool striker.

The 48-year-old, the eighth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with 26 caps for England, was appointed by the Middle East side in June. Al-Qadsiah are second in the Saudi First Division League and trail leaders Al-Orobah by one point after eight matches.

"The club appreciates the coach's efforts and professionalism during the previous period and wishes him all the success in his professional career," Al-Qadsiah said in a statement. Fowler has been replaced by former Sevilla and Marseille manager Michel Gonzalez, who also played as a midfielder for Real Madrid and Spain. headtopics.com

