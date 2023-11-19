Saudi Arabia's Deadline for Multi-Nationals to Open Regional Headquarters Approaches

A wave of ribbon-cutting ceremonies is sweeping the Saudi capital as multi-nationals face a January deadline to open regional headquarters in the Gulf kingdom or lose out on government contracts. In what has become a common scene, executives in suits and Saudi officials in white robes gather to inaugurate the new offices, sipping Arabic coffee in a haze of incense smoke while singing the praises of last year’s fastest-growing G20 economy.

Announced in February 2021, Saudi Arabia’s regional headquarters (RHQ) programme is widely seen as a bid to compete with Dubai in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates, a favourite base for global firms with business in the Middle East. Despite complaints from some executives that there remains a lack of clarity on key details of the Saudi programme, the Jan 1 deadline is holding, the Saudi investment ministry told AFP in a written response to questions. “Multi-national companies that are part of the RHQ Program will be well positioned to bid for projects funded by the Saudi Government,” it sai





