Sarawak to provide free tertiary education from 2026

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg has given more details on the state’s free tertiary education policy expected to be implemented from 2026, stressing that those planning to take up technical and financial courses will be prioritised. Such courses include engineering, accountancy, cyber analysis, cyber law as well as computer science, local media reported. These courses, said Mr Abang Johari, allow the students better chances of securing employment after graduation.

“By the year 2026, whether they are poor or rich, they will receive free tertiary education so long as they are eligible to study at the state-owned institutions,” Mr Abang Johari was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail on Wednesday (Dec 20





