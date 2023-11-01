Samurai trash collectors clean Tokyo streets after Halloween revels

Keisuke Naka and Ikki Goto, members of Gomihiroi Samurai (trash-picking samurai) clad in denim yukata, pick up trash at a parking lot of Ikebukuro in the morning after Halloween while they perform samurai sword fighting by using their fire scissors in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dressed in hats and boldly patterned black-and-white tunics, the group, known as Gomihiroi Samurai, or trash-picking samurai, has attracted a large fan base since it formed in 2006, with nearly 800,000 followers on video-sharing platform TikTok.
"If people are paying attention to our performance because they think it's fun, they might as well start paying attention to the trash problem itself," said one of the group, Keisuke Naka, as he cleared the area under a large sign reading"No Littering".
