Sammo Hung, Eric Tsang, Chin Ka Lok and other Hong Kong stars pay respect at martial arts actor Mang Hoi's wake

October 30, 2023 10:18 AMThe Hong Kong star, best remembered for his role as the sidekick in the 1990s series Vampire Expert, was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer last year. He died on Oct 9 at the age of 65 and is survived by his wife and their daughter, who is 17 years old.

Mang Hoi's funeral was held at the Po Fook Hill Memorial Hall in Tai Wai Village and conducted with Buddhist rituals. He was then cremated at Fu Shan Crematorium., many Hong Kong actors attended the wake to pay tribute to Mang Hoi, including Sammo Hung, Eric Tsang, Chin Ka Lok, Mat Yeung and Law Kar Ying.

When asked by reporters whether Mang Hoi had any unfulfilled wishes, Ka Lok, 58, said: "I knew he wanted to make an action movie that represented him." He also shared that even while Mang Hoi was ill, he was still very happy and energetic whenever the latter talked about films.. He was so strong all the way. We all really wanted him to defeat this disease… but this is life and not everything can be controlled by us. In the end, we would accompany him on the last journey." headtopics.com

Mat, 42, teared up as he recounted Mang Hoi as a very good senior who often encouraged and taught him filming and martial art techniques. He shared that they last met in September and Mang Hoi had looked very energetic then, adding that although the latter had lost weight, he still loved to joke and looked optimistic and happy.In a separate interview, Mang Hoi's niece Ball Mang thanked"They took the initiative to recruit doctors and medical experts to discuss medical plans. After my uncle died, they also provided money and help, which helped to reduce the pressure on our family," she said.

Mang Hoi debuted in the movie The Vagabond Swordsman in 1968 when he was 10. He won Best Supporting Actor at the 5th Hong Kong Film Awards for the movie Yes, Madam and was nominated seven times over the years for Best Action Director at the same film awards. headtopics.com

