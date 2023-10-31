Sam Bankman-Fried grilled on 'cozy' relationship with Bahamas officials

"I asked if that's what they had wanted me to do," Bankman-Fried said in Manhattan federal court, referring to the exemption for Bahamian users from the withdrawal ban.The 31-year-old former billionaire has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy.

Earlier in the trial, former FTX executive Gary Wang, who pleaded guilty to fraud and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, testified that Bankman-Fried sought to transfer funds to the Bahamas after FTX's Nov 11, 2022, US bankruptcy because he thought authorities might let him stay in charge.

Bankman-Fried testified on Tuesday he could not remember whether he offered to pay off the Bahamas' national debt. Asked by Sassoon whether he offered the Bahamian prime minister's son a job, Bankman-Fried conceded that he had"offered to have a talk" with the son.

The defendant also said he did not remember whether he gave the prime minister and his wife floorside seats at a Miami Heat National Basketball Association game. The arena had been named for FTX in a sponsorship deal.

Sassoon then showed Bankman-Fried a text message in which he told co-workers the couple sat courtside at a game. Sassoon at one point asked Bankman-Fried whether he had"cultivated a cozy relationship" with the Bahamian government - a question to which the defence objected. Bankman-Fried testified that he had spent time with Bahamian officials and became close with"some of them".Sassoon in her cross-examination often has asked Bankman-Fried about his public statements prior to FTX's collapse that keeping customer funds safe was a priority.

