Sam Bankman-Fried grilled on 'cozy' relationship with Bahamas officials

"I asked if that's what they had wanted me to do," Bankman-Fried said in Manhattan federal court, referring to the exemption for Bahamian users from the withdrawal ban.The 31-year-old former billionaire has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy.

Bankman-Fried testified on Tuesday he could not remember whether he offered to pay off the Bahamas' national debt. Asked by Sassoon whether he offered the Bahamian prime minister's son a job, Bankman-Fried conceded that he had"offered to have a talk" with the son.

Sassoon then showed Bankman-Fried a text message in which he told co-workers the couple sat courtside at a game. Bankman-Fried has frequently said he did not recall making specific statements, and U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has often chided him for not answering Sassoon's questions directly.

