Sam Bankman-Fried built 'pyramid of deceit', jury is told as trial nears end

In all, the jury heard 15 days of testimony in Manhattan federal court. Three of Bankman-Fried's former close confidantes, testifying for the prosecution after entering guilty pleas, said he directed them to commit financial crimes, including helping his crypto-focused Alameda Research hedge fund siphon FTX customer deposits and lying to lenders and investors about the finances of the two companies.

Rather, Roos said, the main disputes in the case are over what Bankman-Fried knew about where customer money went and whether it was wrong. Roos he urged the jury not to buy the argument that Bankman-Fried's companies collapsed due to poor business decisions such as Alameda's failure to hedge its bets.

Under questioning from his lawyer Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried portrayed himself as a busy CEO who left operational nuts and bolts to subordinates. He also maintained that while he made mistakes that harmed customers and employees, he never defrauded anyone or stole money.

"The story the defendant told you was that he didn't know what was going on and didn't think what he was doing was wrong - and that was a lie," Roos said.

