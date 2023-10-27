Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges 'mistakes' but testifies he did not defraud anyone

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned during his trial in Manhattan federal court on Oct 26, 2023, in New York. (Photo: AP/Elizabeth Williams)Sam Bankman-Fried, testifying in his own defence at his fraud trial

Shortly after taking the witness stand in Manhattan federal court, Bankman-Fried said he made"a number of small mistakes and a number of larger mistakes" while running the now-bankrupt exchange. The biggest mistake, he said, was not implementing a dedicated risk management team.

Prosecutors accuse Bankman-Fried of using FTX customer funds to prop up his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, make speculative venture investments and donate more than US$100 million to US political campaigns. He also faces charges of scheming to cheat Alameda's lenders and FTX investors. headtopics.com

Prosecutors say he directed that Alameda be given special trading privileges on FTX, such as a US$65 billion line of credit and an exemption from having its positions liquidated if it posted losses. They say those privileges allowed Alameda to siphon deposits from the exchange's unsuspecting customers.

Bankman-Fried said he grew concerned about the potential for an"erroneous" liquidation of Alameda's assets, which would be"catastrophic" for the platform. He said he directed two FTX computer programmers, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, to implement a feature to prevent this from happening. headtopics.com

Jurors have heard from three of his closest confidantes at FTX and Alameda - Singh, Wang, and former Alameda chief executive officer Caroline Ellison. All three have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. They testified earlier this month that they committed financial crimes at Bankman-Fried's behest.

