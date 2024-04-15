Salvaged Sewol Ferry Remains Stationed in Mokpo

The salvaged Sewol ferry, which sank off the country's south-western coast in April 2014, still remains stationed at a port in Mokpo .

304 out of 476 passengers and crew died when the vessel capsized off Jindo island in the country’s south-west. His daughter Kim Soo-jin was the youngest of three girls, the prettiest and the most precious, he said. Public anger over the botched rescue mission also led to Korean coast guard officers being charged with mishandling of the rescue bid. Only one commander has been convicted so far while former coast guard chief Kim Suk-kyoon was acquitted in November 2023.

In the Itaewon incident, a crowd crush during Halloween festivities killed 159 people, most of them young. His administration has come under much criticism for failing to prevent the incident and for handling the rescue operations badly. Mr Kim Jong-gi, whose child Kim Soo-jin died when the overloaded Sewol ferry capsized off South Korea’s southern coast on April 16, 2014, poses during an interview with AFP on April 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

