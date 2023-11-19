Sales at Watten House Exceed Expectations at Preview

Sales at Watten House in Bukit Timah exceeded expectations at its preview on Nov 18, with more than half of 180 units snapped up. UOL Group and Singapore Land Group sold 57% of the luxury freehold project at an average price of about $3,230 per sq ft (psf) on the first day. The public launch will take place in 2024. Three penthouses were sold at prices ranging from $11.7 million to $14.5 million. The majority of buyers are Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents.





