Salary increments and pay raises in Singapore: How much to expect in 2024 and the near future

Despite global economic uncertainties, job prospects in Singapore are looking up, but are your salary increment prospects looking just as promising in 2024 and beyond? Before we delve deeper into the topic, it is good to note that there is a difference between "salary increment" and "pay raise", even though both are sometimes used interchangeably.

In general, both refer to an increase in the amount of money an employee in Singapore earns, but salary increment typically refers to an increase in an employee's base average salary after annual performance reviews.

Pay raises, on the other hand, can be given for various reasons, such as increase in cost of living in Singapore, merit-based performance, promotions, increased responsibilities, or market-driven competitive salaries. They are usually more immediate and given when the employer deems appropriate. headtopics.com

In this article, we will take a closer look at the prospects of the average salary increment in Singapore so you can manage your finances more efficiently in the near future.Even as global economies are navigating through a myriad of challenges in the post-Covid era, the Singapore economy is starting to pick up pace with 0.7 per cent year-on-year as of the third quarter of 2023, up 0.2 per cent compared to previous quarter.

This may be a far cry from 2022's growth performance, but employers in Singapore are remaining optimistic about offering salary increments and pay raises on the whole.According to a survey by Singapore Business Federation’s (SBF) on manpower and wages, 64 per cent of the 282 businesses surveyed have planned an average salary increment of six per cent. headtopics.com

However, varying performance in different industries does have an impact on salary increments amongst Singapore employees. On a more positive note, the Construction, Accommodation and Food Services are expecting higher growth than the previous quarter. Employees in these industries may expect more generous increments than those in Real Estate, Health and Education, and Information and Communications & Professional Services that are shouldering high business costs.

